Salma Hayek Enters the Stage for Magic Mike’s Last Dance

Magic Mike unexpectedly took off in more ways than one. After fostering an almost-Broadway show, a Las Vegas residency, two films, and a documentary series, the film, loosely inspired by star Channing Tatum’s experiences as a male stripper in Florida, is taking its final show overseas. Entering the Magic Mike stage is House of Gucci improviser Salma Hayek. Hayek will replace previously announced Thandiwe Newton in the final film in the Magic Mike trilogy: Magic Mike’s Last Dance. According to Deadline, Newton had to bow out of the film for personal reasons. Most of the details for the Last Dance have been kept under wraps; both actresses were newcomers to the Magic Mike universe, entering unnamed roles in each of their announcements. The HBO Max film is currently in production in London and reunites the first Magic Mike director Steven Soderbergh to close out the show.