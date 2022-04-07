Marjorie Taylor Greene Called the Cops on Jimmy Kimmel

If you were worried the discourse was getting any better, put those fears aside. Marjorie Taylor Greene is reporting late-night monologues to the Capitol Police. Apparently Jimmy Kimmel made a Will Smith Slap joke about Greene Tuesday night, and Greene was not pleased. “.@ABC, this threat of violence against me by @jimmykimmel has been filed with the @CapitolPolice,” Greene tweeted. “She called the police and reported this,” Kimmel said during Thursday’s monologue. “Not only did she call the police, she called the same police she voted against giving a Congressional Gold Medal to, for defending our Capitol against the insurrection she helped incite on January 6th.” Kimmel fired back with a quote tweet of his own, which was then quote tweeted by Greene, and on and on until the heat death of the universe. “I feel like maybe other Republicans like having her around to make the rest of them seem normal,” Kimmel said, succinctly explaining the Overton window and the theory of asymmetrical polarization. He then reported Greene to Batman, a gesture Kimmel felt would be equally as impactful as Greene’s.

