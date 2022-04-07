A Mark Hamill Ghosts Cameo Sounds Inevitable

Photo: Michael Bulbenko for the Paley Center

There was nary a “boo” to be heard during the previewed episode at PaleyFest 2022’s panel for CBS’s breakout comedy, Ghosts. The very alive audience was all in as the cast recounted their brushes with fame after their show became an overnight success and favorite of Mark Hamill.

The panel talk started with an excited exchange of fan interactions. The newly recognizable cast is only a season away from being DeuxMoi fodder, and even the neighbors are taking notice. Utkarsh Ambudkar, who plays hotelier Jay on the show, said a neighbor recently welcomed him to the neighborhood only for Ambudkar to reveal he has “been in this hood for years” and had even brought his kid trick-or-treating at that neighbor’s house a few weeks prior. Richie Moriarty, who plays deceased scout leader Pete, shared another Halloween tale when he was left speechless after a trick-or-treater arrived at his door dressed as his character from the show, replete with an arrow through the neck. The kid was — wait for it — Moriarty’s neighbor, but they had never met before.

But the most high-profile fan mention happened when host Natalie Morales asked about the possibility of a Mark Hamill cameo in season two.

The cast and producer Joe Port made it abundantly clear they’d love to have Hamill on. The crowd roared approvingly. The proposal’s now out into the universe, and Devan Chandler Long, who plays a viking on the show, even threw in a bit of flattery to seal the deal.

“Mark’s got great taste,” he explained matter-of-factly. “He knows how to dress himself well and he knows how to watch television.”