Mark Wahlberg Says He’ll Probably Leave Hollywood ‘Sooner Rather Than Later’

Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

Well, we’re sure all his buddies would miss him. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Mark Wahlberg said he would be leaving Hollywood “sooner rather than later, probably.” The 50-year-old actor said the impact of months-long projects on his family was the reason for this hinted retirement. Wahlberg and his wife, Rhea Durham, share four children — ages 18, 16, 13, and 12 — together. “It’s gotta be something special to really bring me, you know, to leave home, to leave those guys behind,” Wahlberg explains,” because it’s the biggest sacrifice in the making for sure.” Right now, he’s promoting Father Stu, a biopic about a boxer who became a Catholic priest. “I feel like this is starting a new chapter for me in that, now, doing things like this – real substance – can help people,” he said. “I definitely want to focus on making more. I wouldn’t say necessarily just faith-based content but things that will help people. So, hopefully this movie will open a door for not only myself but for lots of other people in Hollywood.” Hmm, are these really the words of someone who’s ready to step away sometime soon? We’ll just have to mark Mark’s words and find out.