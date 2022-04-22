Martin Scorsese Wants Us to Watch Some Restored Movies, For Free

Photo: Noam Galai/FilmMagic

We already know how strongly he feels about cinema, so this isn’t too surprising. Per IndieWire, movie lover Martin Scorsese is launching a free virtual screening room for restored films via his nonprofit, The Film Foundation. The initiative will launch on May 9 with the 1945 rom-com I Know Where I’m Going! starring Wendy Hiller and Roger Livesey. “We’re looking forward to making these beautiful restorations available to a wide audience,” Scorsese said. “Many of these presentations will feature restorations that are rarely seen, with myself and other filmmakers sharing why these films are important, how they have impacted our lives, and why it’s crucial that they be preserved.” The Film Foundation is partnering with Oracle and DelphiQuest to create and power the new platform, which will present movies for a 24-hour window on the second Monday of each month. Viewers will also have access to conversations with filmmakers and archivists about the restoration process. So far, upcoming titles include La Strada, Kummatty, Detour and The Chase, Sambizanga, One-Eyed Jacks, Moulin Rouge (1952), and Lost Lost Lost. According to The Film Foundation, programming will span a broad range of genres, eras, and regions of the world. It seems like pretty much the only requirement is that the titles are restorations — so, you know, don’t expect to see any Marvel movies here.