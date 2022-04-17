Megan Thee Stallion Previewed a New Song at Coachella

Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella

Megan Thee Stallion gave us a sneak peek at a new, currently untitled track at what she was calling Hottiechella. The song’s main theme? Not letting busted men get you down. “Dick don’t run me, I run dick” was an oft-repeated line. The song was a diss track on an ex, laid over a throwback 90’s beat. Meg said she dedicated the song “to whom the fuck it may concern.”

Meg played night 2 of Coachella, along with such acts as headliner Billie Eilish and former Oingo Boingo frontman and current Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness composer Danny Elfman. Elfman’s set consisted of some of his film and tv work (including The Simpsons theme song) as well as Oingo Boingo songs he hasn’t played live since the 80’s.

Megan Thee Stallion posted on her Instagram that the fans response to her new song may just push the release date up a smidge. One can only hope.