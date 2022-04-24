Megan Thee Stallion Had Her First TV Interview About the 2020 Shooting

Megan Thee Stallion detailed her memories to Gayle King of the alleged 2020 shooting that she says left her needing physical therapy. Tory Lanez is still on trial for shooting Megan in the feet, and he recently was judged to have violated a protective order relating to the trial by making tweets that “seem to be clear messages” to her. Stallion said the altercation began as a normal friend argument. “I was ready to go, and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” she told King. “So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, bitch.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’”

Megan told King that she was scared to move, lest Lanez shoot something that could cause irreparable damage. “If I take the wrong step, I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me,” she said. “I was really scared because I had never been shot at before.” The full interview will air Monday, April 25, 7:00-9:00 a.m. ET on CBS Mornings.