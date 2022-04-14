Watch Merritt Wever Meet a Special Someone (He’s a Duck)

Sometimes all you need to get us intrigued about a TV show is a good premise, specifically a premise that is, “What if Merritt Wever fell in love with a duck?” Such is the case with the AppleTV+ anthology series Roar, from the creators of the dearly departed Netflix series Glow, Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive. Each episode, based on stories by Cecelia Ahren, focuses on a woman in a situation that comes with a tinge of magical realism (unless you’re someone who dates waterfowl on the regular, in which case, this is more of a documentary). Here, in an episode written by Halley Feiffer, two-time Emmy winner and generally reluctant interviewee Wever meets a small, duck, and handsome guy named Larry, who is voiced by Justin Kirk. He’s articulate about the patriarchy, but also kind of a jerk. Could these two crazy kids make it, even if one of those crazy kids is a duck?

You can check out all eight episodes of Roar on Apple TV+ beginning April 15.