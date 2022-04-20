Mindhunter Season Three Was Going to Go Hollywood (Literally)

Mindhunter director Andrew Dominik revealed to Collider’s Steve Weintraub that season three of the Netflix series would’ve taken place in the city of angels: Los Angeles. “What they were going to do with Season 3 was they were going to go [to] Hollywood. So one of them was going to be hooking up with Jonathan Demme and the other one was going to be hooking up with Michael Mann,” said Dominik. “And it was all going to be about profiling making it into the sort of zeitgeist, the public consciousness. It would’ve been… That was the season everyone was really waiting for to do, with when they sort of get out of the basement and start.” While the series was put on “indefinite hold” by the streamer, there has been no news of a hopeful third season. David Fincher said that the third season “isn’t happening” due to the “expensive” nature of the series in 2020. Netflix, known to cancel shows after two seasons, is having its own financial woes; subscribers are at a low for the first time in over a decade. Dominik returned to Netflix to write and direct the upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic, Blonde, starring Ana de Armas, set to premiere later this year.