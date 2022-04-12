Netflix Adds Another Thumb

Streamliner At your service. Streaming services gotta stick out. Photo: Netflix

Who has two thumbs and wants you to doubly love their shows? Netflix, apparently. The streaming service debuted a new feature this week aptly called the “Double Thumbs Up.” Because one thumb up is not nearly enough validation for your favorite show or movie! (Unless you’re Dale Cooper.) It must be two!

Available on all TV, web, and mobile-device apps, Netflix is touting the feature as a better way to tailor its streaming recommendations for you. Subscribers should already have the option to rate television shows and movies — in the same area where you press play or add a title to your queue — by clicking on a thumb down for stuff you don’t like and a mere single thumb up for stuff you do like. But for stuff you love, well, why not a double thumbs up? Innovation, baby! And speaking of babies, you better give Old Enough a double thumbs up. Give those precious, hardworking toddlers some praise!