This Month’s Highlight
The Offer
We’ll give you a streaming recommendation you can’t refuse. Remember that little movie called The Godfather? (If not, Paramount+ is also conveniently dropping the trilogy on the same day The Offer hits the streamer.) Well, The Offer is all about the behind-the-scenes creation of Francis Ford Coppola’s definitive film through the eyes of producer Al Ruddy (Miles Teller) (streaming April 28).
Full List of What’s New on Paramount+ — April 2022
Noteworthy selections in bold.
Available April 1
Jackass, seasons 1–4
1 Mile to You
A River Runs Through It
A Rock ’n’ Roll Heart
Across the Universe
Addams Family Values
Ali
Alien Addiction
Allan Quatermain & the Lost City of Gold
Almost in Love
Altered Minds
At the Jersey Shore
Autumn Wanderer
Beatbox
Before/During/After
Bitter Melon
Bloody Sunday
Bugsy
Catch Me If You Can
Charlotte’s Web
Chasing Comets
Crocodile Dundee
Crocodile Dundee II
Daffodils
Dead Again
Don’t Read This on a Plane
Dying Laughing
Eddie Murphy: Raw
Eleven Eleven
Felony
Fishing Without Nets
Florrie
Forrest Gump
Funny Face
Get Big
Ghost World
Giants Being Lonely
Hair
Heartbreakers
Her Name Was Jo
Hunky Dory
Hustle & Flow
I Hate the Man in My Basement
I Love You, Man
Implanted
In God I Trust
In Love With Alma Cogan
Ink and Steel
Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit
King Arthur
La Cage Aux Folles
Last Three Days
Little Miss Sunshine
Married to the Mob
Meet Bill
Miami
Middle Men
Natural Vice
Nesting Dolls
Nobody’s Watching
Office Space
Only People
Panic Room
Ping Pong Summer
Promised
Pulp Fiction
Reign of Fire
Rook
Sacred Heart
Seaside
Sing Me a Song
Solace
Sunshine
Sweet River
Teen Witch
The Ballad of Billy McCrae
The Believers
The Bird Catcher
The Browsing Effect
The Conversation
The Dictator
The First Wives Club
The Florist
The Fly
The Haunting
The High Schooler’s Guide to College Parties
The Hunter
The Legend of Zorro
The Long Goodbye
The Manchurian Candidate
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water
The Thin Red Line
The Young Victoria
Titanic
Tommy Boy
Top Gun
Wedding Palace
Words and Pictures
Available April 3
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
Available April 4
Carrie
Available April 5
Star Trek: The Motion Picture: The Director’s Edition, premiere
Available April 6
Crank Yankers, season five
Siesta Key, season three
Available April 8
iCarly, season-two premiere (Paramount+ Original)
Available April 11
CMT Awards
Available April 13
PAW Patrol: Ready, Race, Rescue
Available April 14
Cecilia, premiere (Paramount+ Original)
Available April 15
Rugrats, ten new-episode premiere (Paramount+ Original)
Come Dance With Me, season one
Available April 20
100 Days to Fall in Love, season one
Available April 22
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Available April 28
The Godfather
The Godfather, Part II
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Offer
