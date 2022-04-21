Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet & OBC Wines

Cousin Greg is going to have to grow his hair back out. Nicholas Braun is teaming with Spider-Man: No Way Home co-producer Chris Buongiorno to develop a new show about the early aughts music scene for HBO. Per Variety, the show will tell the “candid and intimate story of a talented but dysfunctional band struggling to survive the rapidly changing landscape of independent music in the early 2000s.” That’s right: we’re getting Vinyl about the people who watched Vinyl. A Mrs. Maisel about The Strokes. A Meet Me in the (Fictional) Bathroom. Braun and Buongiorno will co-write the series, titled One for the Road, as well as serving as executive producers.

The show is primed to capitalize on early-mid aughts nostalgia which is ripping through the most online parts of our culture. Beyond the indie sleaze revival in fashion, we have the Cobrasnake book coming out in May, hints of new music from Sky Ferreira, and all the shag haircuts on TikTok. Call them a “wolf cut” all you want, that is Julian Casablancas hair and you know it!