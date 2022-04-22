Nicolas Cage Has the Loveliest Noodle Song for You

Nicolas Cage has noodles on his plate and a song in his heart. The quadruple threat (man, myth, legend, crooner) was on The Late Late Show With James Corden April 22 to promote his new film, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, and Corden was grilling him on the usual stuff, like the highs and lows of parenting a talking crow. Corden brings up how Cage met his wife, Riko Shibata, in Japan and asks if Cage knows much Japanese. “The only thing I can really do,” Cage answers, “is sometimes I go to a nice Japanese restaurant in Nevada called Osaka. And I’ll sing a little song to the chef at the sushi bar. I know she likes udon, and I know she likes oden, those are two Japanese soups.” Then, he sings a beautiful ditty: “Udon, oden, oden, udon, shiawase, shiawase.” That last part, he explains, means “happy, happy. And then she brings us udon and oden, and we’re happy, happy!” Corden makes him sing it two more times, and we, too, are happy, happy. Now he just needs to teach it to his talking crow.

