Ok, it’s not THAT complicated. On the first Toronto show of her SOUR tour, Olivia Rodrigo surprised Canadians with a performance from their punk princess, Avril Lavigne. Rodrigo, who has been covering Lavigne’s “Complicated” on her debut tour, excitedly introduced Lavigne to the crowd. After a heartwarming introduction, Lavigne (or maybe it’s her clone, who’s to say) came out in a matching plaid skirt to Rodrigo, aka the punk girl uniform, and sang the first half of the song solo before Rodrigo joined in the rest. Reflecting on the night, Rodrigo posted a picture of the performance on Instagram, thanking “dearest” Lavigne for the duet. “look up 2 u so much,” she concluded.

This surprise show was a full-circle moment for Rodrigo. In 2021, Lavigne presented Rodrigo with the “Songwriter of the Year” award at the Variety Hitmakers event, where she shared how inspiring Lavigne was to her. “I’m such a massive fan of you. I look up to you so much,” said Rodrigo as she accepted her award, driving home how much she loves the “Complicated” singer.