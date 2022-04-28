Why Was Olivia Wilde Served an Envelope at Cinema Con?

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for for CinemaCon

While the talk of Twitter last night was the horny trailer for Don’t Worry Darling, the talk of CinemaCon was the strange moment that happened during director Olivia Wilde’s presentation. Wilde was presented with a manila envelope during the middle of her speech which confused CinemaCon attendees. Was it an elaborate bit? Was she served a lawsuit? Did it hold the link to the trailer that Twitter is dying to get their hands on? Somehow, the truth was less sexy than a steamy trailer link. It was custody papers from her ex Jason Sudeikis. But what led up to the messy drama in Las Vegas? Below are the details of what happened last night at CinemaCon and Wilde and Sudeikis’s relationship backstory.

To set the scene: Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudekis were engaged for seven years but never formally married, despite having two children together. In November 2020, rumors started swirling that the couple broke up after reportedly being separated for a while. However, Wilde did not let the breakup get in the way of her budding directing career; she had been working on her next film, Don’t Worry Darling, starring Florence Pugh and Shia LaBeouf, since July 2019. However, due to Wilde’s strict “No Assholes” policy and LaBeouf’s known behavior, LaBeouf was fired from the set in December 2020 and replaced with none other than Harry Styles. Styles must’ve been a massive improvement from LaBeouf as he was seen holding hands with Wilde at a wedding in January 2021, confirming a relationship between the two. And then the rest became history! Not because it’s the past, but because it’s chaotic and confusing as hell.

During Tuesday night’s Warner Bros. presentation at Cinema Con, Olivia Wilde was handed a mysterious manila envelope labeled “Personal and Confidential” in the middle of her speech. “This is for me? Is this a script?” asked Wilde to the person handing off the envelope. Wilde looked at the contents and then continued with her speech; she did not address the moment to the crowd during her Don’t Worry Darling schpiel. While the strange moment left CinemaCon attendees confused, thinking the whole thing was a bit, Deadline reported the next day that the envelope served to Wilde was custody papers from her ex Jason Sudeikis’s legal team. An insider told The Hollywood Reporter that Sudeikis had “no prior knowledge” of how the envelope would be delivered to Wilde and “would never condone her being served in such an inappropriate manner.” Managing Director of CinemaCon Mitch Neuhauser responded to the incident by stating that they are “reevaluating [their] security measures.” A source told Vulture’s Chris Lee that the person who served Wilde the documents had all the proper credentials to be at CinemaCon, including a COVID vaccine bracelet and an ID lanyard badge. CinemaCon is open to industry and non-industry attendees; the latter had to purchase a badge to attend a presentation. Turns out what happens in Vegas, does not stay in Vegas.