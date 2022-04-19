Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Patton Oswalt plays one skeevy character pulling the strings behind the scenes, and we’re not talking about his role as Remy in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical: In Gaslit, which drops April 24 on Starz featuring Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell, the attorney general’s wife who was first to warn the world about Watergate, Oswalt plays political adviser Chuck Colson, who was nicknamed “Nixon’s Bulldog” for his willingness to do anything to keep the disgraced president in office. “It’s funny that he was Nixon’s bulldog, Nixon’s hatchet man, because he was so not suited for that job,” Oswalt told Vulture at the Gaslit world premiere. “He was a perfect combination of incompetent and true believer.”

“I think he’s like a lap corgi,” Oswalt went on. “It’s walked twice a day and then they just give him little cold turkey slices ’cause his stomach is very sensitive.” And not just any corgi — one of Queen Elizabeth II’s corgis, may they rest in peace. “He’s a palace corgi,” Oswalt added. “He has never existed below or above 72 degrees. He has never felt air that’s above or below that temperature. That’s all he knows.”