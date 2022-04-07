Pink Floyd Reunites and Shreds for Ukraine

YEAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

While Roger Waters continues his journey to get his administrative privileges returned for Pink Floyd’s website, the band ⁠— or rather, David Gilmour and Nick Mason ⁠— have reunited to release original music for the first time in nearly three decades. Unveiling the track “Hey Hey Rise Up” to support Ukraine amid its ongoing war with Russia, the song’s haunting vocals were performed by Andriy Khlyvnyuk of the Ukrainian band Boombox. But if you’re more of a Dark Side of the Moon purist, calm down: Gilmour allots himself a full 90 seconds for an unadulterated guitar solo of cosmic proportions. “We, like so many, have been feeling the fury and the frustration of this vile act of an independent, peaceful democratic country being invaded,” he said in a statement, “and having its people murdered by one of the world’s major powers.” Are you comfortably numb again?