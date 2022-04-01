Caroline Stanbury Is Going From London to Dubai

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Champagne Arman

Bravo’s newest Real Housewives series will have some help from an old friend. No, not an old friend of the housewives — Caroline Stanbury, former star of short-lived Bravo series Ladies of London, is returning to anchor The Real Housewives of Dubai. Congrats to Caroline on her, well, whatever the women are going to hold on Dubai! (A skyscraper?!) Joining the stylist turned socialite, who moved to Dubai after Ladies of London ended, will be five other women. There’s “lifestyle content creator” Nina Ali, supermodel Chanel Ayan (Dubai’s first Black supermodel), real-estate tycoon Caroline Brooks, inspirational speaker Dr. Sara Al Madani, and former Miss Jamaica Lesa Milan. The series will be the first international Real Housewives franchise to air in the U.S., and per a press release, the first episode is coming in just two months, on June 1. “If you can’t handle the heat,” Bravo writes, “get out of Dubai.” Oh, we’re in for this trip.