Red Table Talk Season Five Is Here to Heal

Let the healing begin. Red Table Talk will return with season five on April 20. All the main cast members are back, including the host, Jada Pinkett Smith; her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Norris; Willow Smith; and the red table herself. Will Smith, the subject of Slapgate, may not be unpacking his issues with three generations of women anytime soon. Instead, the show’s premiere episode will follow Janelle Monáe’s journey of coming out as queer and the trauma she still harbors from her dad’s addiction-related death. The singer’s mother, Janet Hawthorne, will also join the Smith clan to discuss. “I’m just happy someone invited me,” Hawthorne said. “The Red Table? Are you kidding me?” Following on the intergenerational theme, Ireland Baldwin and her mother, Kim Basinger, will make an appearance to discuss Basinger’s public divorce from Alec Baldwin. And Red Table Talk will cash in on scammer season by interviewing notable victims of fraudsters, including Inventing Anna victim Rachel DeLoache Williams, Tinder Swindler victim Ayleen Charlotte, and Shark Tank shark Barbara Corcoran.