Rudy Giuliani Unmasked As Ungodly Human Jack-in-the-Box

BACK! Photo: Joey Contino/YouTube

Of all the messed-up things that have ever popped out of a jack-in-the-box, disgraced former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani is by far the scariest. On last night’s episode of Last Gasping Breaths of Human Civilization: The Series! (also known as The Masked Singer), the “Jack-in-the-Box” was revealed to be none other than Trump adviser, election denier, alleged Ukraine meddler, and Borat villain Rudy Giuliani. When Nick Cannon pulls off the mask to reveal Giuliani’s sweaty dome, Nicole Scherzinger asks, “Is that Robert Duvall?” to which Ken Jeong answers, frowning and pissed off, “No, that’s not Robert Duvall.” While Jenny McCarthy smiles and Robin Thicke looks gobsmacked, Jeong makes no effort to conceal his disapproval.

“Well, Mr. Giuliani, with all of the controversy that’s surrounding you right now,” says Cannon in a large understatement, “I think it surprises us all that you’re here on The Masked Singer.” Giuliani says he did the show because “it seemed like it would be fun. I don’t get to have a lot of fun.” He’ll probably have even less fun if/when his federal criminal investigation lands him in jail. He then speak-sings a “Bad to the Bone” reprise as Jeong says, “I’m done,” and walks off set. We already knew this was going to happen after Deadline reported it during filming in February, but it’s still wild to watch televised. Vulture reached out to Jeong for a statement, but no comment has been made. Worse than Sean Spicer on Dancing With the Stars? Discuss.