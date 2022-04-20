Russian Doll’s Greta Lee Visualizes a Maxine Spinoff

Photo: Netflix

“Sweet birthday, baby!” is the most quotable line from Russian Doll, and it’s all due to Greta Lee. Lee plays Maxine, who made the show even weirder than it already was by offering Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) a joint laced with cocaine at Nadia’s 36th birthday party. From then on, Lee keeps stealing scenes with her character’s deluge of side quests — including a season-two moment when she asks Nadia to pick up a lachrymatory (an ancient Roman vial that collects tears) for her. It’s just off the G train! At the premiere ahead of the new season’s April 20 release, Lee imagined the adventures Maxine would get up to in a Russian Doll spinoff.

“Maxine’s spinoff is exactly just this show,” Lee told Vulture. “In her mind, this show was always about her. She’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, Nadia, you keep dying. I have other stuff going on.’”

Lee continued: “I wanna see Maxine in something very rural, very agricultural — something antithetical to her current existence.” She envisions a fish-out-of-water story that’s “a little bit of The Simple Life with Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie. Just seeing someone who’s so urban with a trowel and trying to grow her own food. That’s my hard pitch. I’ll bring it to the writers.” This would offer plenty of opportunities to wreak havoc on the locals with Maxine’s stimulant-laced joints.