Sean Penn Is Working on a Documentary in Ukraine … Right Now

Update, Wednesday, April 6 at 1:30 a.m.: On tonight’s episode of Sean Hannity’s Hannity, Sean Penn shares that he relocated to Poland due to the escalation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In the in-person interview, Penn recalls how the two set up their chat, despite their differences. “I said ‘I don’t trust you,’” Penn told Hannity when asked for an interview. “But we have to get on with life… We all talk about how divisive things are, how divided things are here. When you step into a country of incredible unity, you realize what we’ve all been missing. I don’t think I’ve got time to indulge my lack of trust, which becomes a petty thing. These people are fighting for the dreams and aspirations of all of us Americans.” Penn also confirms to MSNBC that he is still filming his documentary and continues to work with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who recently appeared in a message on Sunday’s Grammys.

Update, Saturday, February 26 at 12:00 p.m.: Sean Penn has released a statement on the Russian invasion of Ukraine to Deadline. The full statement reads: “Already a brutal mistake of lives taken and hearts broken, and if he doesn’t relent, I believe Mr. Putin will have made a most horrible mistake for all of humankind. President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people have risen as historic symbols of courage and principle. Ukraine is the tip of the spear for the democratic embrace of dreams. If we allow it to fight alone, our soul as America is lost.” According to People, Penn remains in Ukraine to continue working on his documentary.

Sean Penn is currently in Ukraine filming a documentary with Vice Studios, according to Variety. Penn appeared in a press briefing in Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, on Thursday, a day after the Russian invasion began. He was in Ukraine last November in preparation for the documentary and returned to the country this week.

“Penn has visited the Office of the President and spoken with deputy prime minister Iryna Vereshchuk, as well as local journalists and members of the Ukrainian military,” confirmed Newsweek. Newsweek also shared a translated press release from the Ukrainian embassy, praising Penn’s documentary. “The director specially came to Kyiv to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country,” read the statement. “Sean Penn is among those who support Ukraine in Ukraine today. Our country is grateful to him for such a show of courage and honesty.” Penn has worked on humanitarian efforts before, creating the nonprofit organization Community Organized Relief Effort, CORE, in 2010. The organization assisted with COVID-19 efforts in the United States during the ongoing pandemic.