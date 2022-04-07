Shahs of Sunset Reportedly Canceled After 9 Seasons

Photo: Bravo/YouTube

The sun sets on the Shahs. Multiple outlets are reporting that Shahs of Sunset has been canceled after nine seasons. E! News, which is owned by the same parent company as Bravo, says the show is on “indefinite pause.” For nine seasons, the show documented life in “Tehrangeles,” the L.A. neighborhoods like Beverly Hills and Westwood where there is a large Persian American presence. Bravo declined to comment to Vulture. The cancellation news comes soon after Mike Shouhed’s arrest for “intimate partner violence with injury,” per “Page Six.” Records in the L.A. Sheriff’s Department show that Shouhed was arrested late on the night of March 27 and charged at 1:05 a.m. March 28. A victim was not named, and a court date was set for July 25. Shouhed is currently engaged to Paulina Ben-Cohen. Season nine of Shahs of Sunset featured Shouhed, Reza Farahan, Golnesa Gharachedaghi, Mercedes Javid, Shervin Roohparvar, Destiney Rose, and Nema Vand. The show’s apparent series finale aired August 29, 2021.