Someone Sage Sheryl Crow’s Estate Sale

Sheryl Crow’s estate needs a spiritual cleanse at once. The Grammy Award–winning musician is launching a Showtime documentary about her life on May 6, but her estate sale opening April 8 is more Yellowjackets. On April 7, Crow tweeted a link to her sale with the caption: “Nashville area friends: like many of you, the last two years have helped me get rid of *stuff*!” By “*stuff*,” it appears she means “demons.” No, not talking about her ex Eric Clapton, either. Along with the surfboard from her “Soak Up the Sun” music video, items include furniture, filling-station memorabilia, an antique rocking horse, a sad-clown painting, and this statue of a little girl with antlers that definitely won’t come alive at night to kill you. The sale boasts “two packed floors with great merchandise,” but you have to bring your own movers comfortable with touching this haunted-looking painting and potentially getting cursed with a thousand years of bad luck. If you’re “Strong Enough,” it might be worth the trip to Columbia, Tennessee, to scoop up Crow’s extensive collection of creepy dolls.