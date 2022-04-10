SNL Sees Through Your Instagram Activity

Kenan Thompson has a particular talent for playing beleaguered game show hosts on Saturday Night Live. Last night’s standout sketch was a perfect showcase of this, with Thompson making his debut as Denny Donnigan, host of “Why’d You Like It,” a game show which bravely asks its contestants why they liked that obvious thirst trap on Instagram. Host of last night’s episode Jake Gyllenhaal and Chloe Fineman both make solid appearances as contestants Brad and Beth, but it’s Chris Redd who steals the scene as a Meg thee Stallion fan desperate to pass on his turn to explain his Instagram likes. Redd’s line reading of “pass” alone is enough to qualify this sketch as the night’s best. The always excellent Ego Nwodim also makes a memorable outing as Brad’s angry girlfriend. Watch the full sketch above.

