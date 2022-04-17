SNL’s Please Don’t Destroy Write Lizzo’s Latest Hit

Even music superstars can get writer’s block, though the stakes are higher for Lizzo, who pulled double-duty as the host and musical guest of last night’s Saturday Night Live. In this pretaped sketch, Lizzo has to write two new songs in ten minutes — and they have to be good, or Andrew Dismukes will kill her. She enlists the help of Please Don’t Destroy, who of course give her bad and unusable ideas: “Don’t leave me all blue / Little baby girl / You look like my dad,” John Higgins offers, to which Lizzo responds, “You sound hurt.” The boys are not equipped to write a “Black woman anthem,” as Lizzo puts it, but they do inspire her to write a smash hit entitled “Horny Zookeeper,” based on their sketch of the same name. We even get a sneak peak of the music video, which features Lizzo as the titular horny zookeeper and the boys dressed up as li’l zoo animals. Watch the full sketch above.

