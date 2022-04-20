Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Delayed Until 2023

Photo: Sony Pictures Animation/B)2021 CTMG, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sounds of laughter and shades of life are ringing, but they’re sarcastically coming from screenwriter Phil Lord. Sony Pictures published their latest release calendar and the sequel to the animated hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has been delayed to 2023. Originally scheduled for October 7, 2022, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is now set to premiere on June 2, 2023. The anticipated sequel will come in two parts; its other half Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse II will be out on March 29, 2024. The cast includes stars like Shameik Moore, Hailee Steinfeld, and Jake Johnson that will return to the Spider-Verse, adding in Moonknight’s Oscar Isaac and Marvel newcomer Issa Rae. One half of the writing duo that penned the script, Phil Lord, subtweeted the news by writing, “Lolololololololololololololol” shortly after the delay was announced. His writing partner, Christopher Miller, had a more hopeful outlook on the news. He tweeted, “More time to make it great,” along with a spider emoji. They both wrote the first -Verse film which won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature in 2019.

Lolololololololololololololol — Phil Lord y Betancourt (@philiplord) April 21, 2022

More time to make it great 🕷 — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) April 21, 2022