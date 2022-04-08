Stream Jack Harlow’s Fergalicious New Single ‘First Class’

Photo: Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

It’s Horny Week on Vulture! So thoughtful of Jack Harlow to celebrate with us. Fresh off a very horny Grammys, Harlow dropped his latest single “First Class.” The song was already viral before it was officially released, with people using it liberally on TikTok. “First Class” is built off the beginning of Fergie’s classic hit “Glamorous.” (Remember when the choir in Gossip Girl sang that song a cappella? That was fun.) Harlow attended the Grammys after being nominated for 2 awards: Best Melodic Rap Performance for his feature on “Industry Baby” and Album of the Year for Monterao as part of the greater Lil Nas X famiglia. Harlow’s new album, Come Home the Kids Miss You comes out May 6.