Nepotism Baby Kendall Roy Drops Billy Joel Cover

Kendall Roy, erstwhile woke-king son of media mogul Logan Roy, seems to have dropped off from his mission of transforming Waystar Royco into some sort of UBA+ adjacent streamer. Now, he’s pivoting to music. In 2020, Roy released a rap tribute to his father, titled “L to the OG.” Two years and one season of television later, the failson is out with a follow-up: a tender, earnest, rather pitchy cover of Billy Joel’s “Honesty.” Age 40 seems a little late-in-the-game to start pursuing a music career, but we don’t think record labels are going to be kicking down his door over this one. Still, what Roy lacks in vocal ability he more than makes up for in commitment … and the wealth to buy the rights to a Joel track for a vanity project.

Fourth wall aside, Nicholas Britell’s soundtrack for the third season of Succession is out today, giving us all new music to dramatically type to. And with this full length version of his truncated performance in “Too Much Birthday,” you gotta love Jeremy Strong’s commitment to the character.