So JoJo Siwa and Matthew Morrison Are Coworkers Now

Photo: Steven Simione/FilmMagic

Ah, we see that Mr. Schue is still making friends with teenagers. Per Deadline, 18-year-old JoJo Siwa will serve as a judge alongside Glee’s Matthew Morrison on season 17 of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance. The new hires will join Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, a returning judge and former SYTYCD dancer. We wonder whether Siwa will be giving Gucci gifts to any of her coworkers on this show, or if that expensive tradition will remain unique to her historic turn on Dancing With the Stars.

The new season of SYTYCD, which has been on hold since COVID-19 shut production down in 2020, will premiere on May 18. For the uninitiated, the competition show asks dancers ages 18 to 30 (except for on Maddie Ziegler’s season for kids) to demonstrate their skill in a variety of styles, from breaking to ballroom and beyond. This year, Cat Deeley will resume her role as host, but one familiar face will be missing: Show co-creator Nigel Lythgoe said he wasn’t asked to be a judge again. He’ll still be involved as an executive producer, but we won’t see him on screen cuing the music anymore. Perhaps that role will now go to Siwa? She’s definitely used to running a show.