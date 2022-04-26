Robert Pattinson Bringing More Eyeliner to Batman Sequel

Photo: Cindy Ord/WireImage

The Batman will be tackling his next supervillain: make-up remover. During the Warner Bros. presentation at Cinema Con, WB announced that they had greenlit a sequel to Matt Reeves’s The Batman, which came out earlier this year. While there is no set release date, Reeves returns to write and direct the sequel starring Robert Pattinson, reprising his role as the smokey-eyed Batman. Reeves thanked the audience for their “tremendous support” for the film during the presentation. “We couldn’t have gotten here without the faith and enthusiasm of all your teams around the world. I’m excited to jump back into this world for the next chapter,” said Reeves to the Cinema Con attendees. No word yet on if the rest of the cast will return; Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffery Wright, John Turturro, and Peter Sarsgaard all starred in the first film. As updates continue to unfold, the creative team has time to figure out how horny they can make the upcoming sequel.