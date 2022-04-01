Photo: George Pimentel/Getty Images

Buildings burn, people die, but reboots are forever. Per Deadline, professional clown Bill Skarsgård will star as Eric Draven in an upcoming reimagining of The Crow. Brandon Lee, Bruce Lee’s son, originated the supernatural role in the original film that was followed by three sequels. We’ve been hearing about a new take on the 1994 cult classic for many years — Bradley Cooper, Tom Hiddleston, Luke Evans, Jack Huston, and Jason Momoa have all been attached to star at some point. But this time around, there are a lot more concrete details to suggest that a reboot may actually come to pass. FKA Twigs is set to star alongside Skarsgård in the revenge thriller, while King Richard writer Zach Baylin is penning a script based on the original comic for the character by James O’Barr. Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman, Ghost in the Shell) has signed on to direct. “The Crow is beautiful, dark, poetic and sometimes disturbing,” he told Deadline. “It is a story of love, loss, grief and revenge. It is a great honor to revisit James O’Barr’s iconic comic and reimagine The Crow as a foreboding voice of today.”