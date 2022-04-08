Netflix Might Plumb More Britstory for a Prequel to The Crown

Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II. Photo: Liam Daniel/Netflix

The historical royal drama The Crown has been one of Netflix’s highest-profile shows, and it would be foolish to not continue mining the lore of Britain’s No. 1 crime family syndicate for more content. The upcoming season of The Crown will premiere in November 2022, and it will be the show’s second to last. But Deadline reports that the streamer is in “early-stage conversation” with The Crown production company Left Bank about a prequel. It’s still the predevelopment stage, but here’s a query: Isn’t literally every movie about British royals technically a Crown prequel?

The King’s Speech is a Crown prequel. Elizabeth is a Crown prequel. I Wanna Marry ‘Harry’ … well, actually that’s more of a Crown mid-quel. Deadline speculates that the prequel series could give Queen Victoria The Crown treatment. Our opinion? Netflix should just rebrand their Diana: The Musical proshot as a Crown special event and pass on the savings to, oh, I don’t know, every country the British royal family owes reparations to or something.