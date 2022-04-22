The Daily Show: Trevor Noah Dares You to Name One CNN+ Show

Paramount+ shill Trevor Noah took some time on The Daily Show to dunk on the “here today, gone tomorrow” streamer CNN+. The monthlong digital venture by Warner Bros. Discovery announced its imminent closure this week, and Noah thinks he knows what went wrong. Y’all don’t know any CNN+ shows. In this clip, Noah plays with his audience in Eddie Izzard fashion, going back and forth over whether Jake Tapper’s Book Club is a real CNN+ show or one the Daily Show writers made up. Spoiler: it is (was?) real. Meanwhile, Roy Wood Jr. thinks they should have given CNN+ more time to flourish. Or explode with even greater fanfare, whichever.

