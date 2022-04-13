The Kids in the Hall Still Look Fetching in Wigs

“Well, the curse is lifted and the kids are back,” says Mark McKinney in his best Lorne Michaels voice (he has been honing it since Brain Candy). “Who’s financing this time?” Dave Foley asks. “The Devil again?”

“Well, sort of,” says McKinney. “Amazon.”

The long-awaited Kids in the Hall revival is nigh upon us, and its trailer takes the word revival literally, kicking off with a shot of the cast getting exhumed from a quintuple-wide mass grave. Foley says Amazon wants “a funny show but one that is free of targets, topical topics, alarming edginess, or unsettling settings.” Cut to Scott Thompson dressed as the queen doing the ribbon cutting on a historical glory hole. Lovely. Recurring characters like Bruce McCulloch’s precocious Gavin and McKinney’s Head Crusher are back, and Kevin McDonald looks as good as ever in a wig and lipstick. Ushering a new generation of Kids into their Hall, the sketch group is sharing some scenes with Toronto comedy troupe TallBoyz, whose own CBC show is produced by McCulloch. The Kids in the Hall redux premieres on Prime Video on May 13. Thanks, Canada!