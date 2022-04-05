New Yorkers Guess The Northman’s Plot Based on Untitled Subway Posters

Who is she? Photo: Isaac Butler/Twitter

The Northman subway posters seem to have everything: a muddy, blood-soaked Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, no less than three Robert Eggers name drops, and a threatening “Conquer Your Fate” tagline. The only thing missing? The movie’s title. For fans of Robert Eggers, this is clearly a poster for The Northman, a Viking epic. For literally anyone else, it’s, um, that girl from Queen’s Gambit and Tarzan? Isaac Butler posted the ad in a now-viral Tweet, joking that someone at Focus Features was having a bad day. As more people started to spot the posters at various subway stations around New York, Twitter users began writing their own titles, including “Flintstones 2: Bad Day in Bedrock.” Only a few hours into the fun, the posters started to disappear. At the Bergen Street subway station, an MTA worker had already stripped the ad board of the film, which centers around a Viking prince avenging his father’s death, by Monday evening, leaving nothing but a sliver of Anya Taylor-Joy’s face in its wake. Thankfully, Greenpoint Avenue was slower to remove their copy. Vulture asked eight subway commuters to guess the plot of The Northman — slated for an April 22 theatrical release — based on its completely untitled poster, and some of ’em need to get jobs in film development pronto.

“So you got that poster ready for The Northman?”

“Yeah, chief! We already printed it and put it in subways all over New York!”

“You made sure the title was on it, right?”

“Uhhhhhhhh….” pic.twitter.com/stFRzeR2Sw — Isaac Butler (@parabasis) April 4, 2022

Not even remotely close

“Like Waterworld 2 or something. Postapocalyptic, but it’s tribal, so it kind of has this vibe from Neanderthal, Viking eras. But maybe it’s not. Maybe it’s like Atlantis or something. There’s definitely war and some colonial objectives.”

Perhaps the most liberal-arts take on The Northman poster, this subway rider likened the Viking flick to Waterworld, Kevin Costner’s cult film about melting polar ice caps. The Northman isn’t set underwater. But maybe it should be?

“Something Game of Thrones–y. Like Conan the Barbarian. Some guy in medieval … I don’t know. Oh, Beowulf! That’s what it looks like.”

Beowulf was already made into a film starring Angelina Jolie and Anthony Hopkins, but what it really needed was Skarsgård throwing it down with Grendel in a mud bath.

“I didn’t watch this movie yet, and I didn’t actually hear about it. Oh, with Nicole Kidman! Oh my God. I saw her on the Oscars!”

One sweet lady was just happy to see that Nicole Kidman stays working. Us too.

So close but no dice

“They got some pretty long hair and scary beards, so maybe it’s a Viking movie.”

Pretty long hair and scary beards? This is either a Viking movie or yet another Mötley Crüe biopic.

“Following the Vikings invading. I have no idea though.”

This guy was so, so close to uncovering the truth about The Northman before he let his self-doubt get in the way.

“A war, or something that has to do with violence and battle. The headbands and the shields — this guy has blood on him. He looks like he just fought.”

Read this one in a skater voice.

Spot on

“Vikings? Vikings who are going through a really tough time.”

Might be an understatement.

“I mean, it’s for The Northman, right? I recognized Robert Eggers.”

This couple knows their cinema. Or maybe it’s just the fact that what the poster lacks in literature, it makes up for in the director’s name. No one learned what the film is called, but at least they know that “acclaimed director Robert Eggers” also wrote the script.