The Weeknd’s The Idol Is Idling, Will Reportedly Reshoot

Photo: Leon Bennett/WireImage

The Weeknd might have to put in some more nine-to-fives, because according to HBO, his cult drama series The Idol is being reworked. “The Idol’s creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction,” HBO said in a statement to Vulture. “The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.” Variety reported that production on the six-episode show — which The Weeknd co-created with his producing partner Reza Fahim and Euphoria’s Sam Levinson — was already finished when the show decided it wanted a do-over. Last we heard, The Idol was set in the music industry and followed “a female pop singer who starts a romance with an enigmatic L.A. club owner who is the leader of a secret cult.” Lily Rose-Depp and The Weeknd were set to star, presumably in the two lead roles. Suzanna Son, Steve Zissis, and Troye Sivan reportedly joined the cast as series regulars, while Elizabeth Berkley Lauren, Melanie Liburd, Anne Heche, Nico Hiraga, and Tunde Adebimpe were said to have recurring roles. HBO did not comment on which cast members are now being taken out or replaced, so we’ll have to wait and see which of the cult members made the cut.