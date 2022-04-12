lord googoo

Tim Heidecker Is Going on Two Tours at Once

Photo: Sean Mathis/Getty Images for SXSW

Tim Heidecker, the reigning king of spoofs and goofs and subtle prince of lovely jams, is going on a sort-of split-personality tour this summer. The HEI Network impresario and Office Hours professor is bringing “an evening of stand-up, music, and applause” to 26 North American cities this summer, beginning with a week of July warm-up shows in Los Angeles. Heidecker will perform the first act of each appearance as his “No More Bullshit” stand-up character, all hair gel and hubris, as seen in his 2020 An Evening with Tim Heidecker special. Heidecker is almost too good at deconstructing the most grating tendencies of male comics, but we can’t stay too mad at the fictional asshole who gave us this gem:

The other half of each show will see Heidecker pivoting from riffs (the comedy type) to riffs (the guitar type) as he does a set of his songs accompanied by his Very Good Band. The tour announcement comes in conjunction with a springtime-y new single, “Buddy,” from Heidecker’s upcoming album, High School. One of the producers on the album is Mac DeMarco, which you probably could have guessed just from listening to the track.

Find your nearest city and grab a ticket when they go on sale Friday, April 15, if you want to nab a seat close enough for Heidecker to drop his mic stand on you.

Tuesday, July 5–Monday, July 11 — Los Angeles @ Elysian Theatre (Warm-Ups)

Wednesday, July 13 — San Francisco @ Palace of Fine Arts

Friday, July 15 — Portland, Oregon @ Aladdin Theater

Saturday, July 16 — Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theatre

Sunday, July 17 — Seattle @ Neptune Theatre

Wednesday July 20 —St. Paul, Minnesota @ Fitzgerald Theater

Thu. July 21 - Madison, WI @ Barrymore Theatre

Friday, July 22 — Chicago @ Vic Theatre

Saturday, July 23 — Cleveland @ Agora Theatre

Sunday, July 24 — Pittsburgh @ Roxian Theatre

Monday, July 25 — Toronto @ Danforth Music Hall

Wednesday, July 27 — Boston @ The Wilbur

Thursday, July 28 — Providence @ Columbus Theatre

Friday, July 29 — Philadelphia @ The Fillmore

Saturday, July 30 — Washington, D.C. @ Capital Turnaround

Sunday, July 31 — Durham, North Carolina @ Carolina Theatre

Monday, August 1 — Atlanta @ Variety Playhouse

Wednesday, August 3 — Houston @ Heights Theater

Thursday, August 4 — Austin @ Paramount Theatre

Friday, August 5 — Dallas @ The Studio at the Factory

Sunday, August 7 — St. Charles, Iowa @ Hinterland Festival

Monday, August 8 — Kansas City, Missouri @ The Truman

Tuesday, August 9 — Boulder, Colorado @ Boulder Theater

Wednesday, August 10 — Salt Lake City @ The Union

Friday, August 12 — Phoenix @ The Van Buren

Wednesday, August 24 — Brooklyn @ Bell House

