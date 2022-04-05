Tory Lanez’s Tweets Violated Megan Thee Stallion Protective Order, Judge Rules

Photo: Casey Flanigan/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

Tory Lanez was arrested in court over his February tweets about Megan Thee Stallion with a judge ruling they violated the protective order in his ongoing assault case. A Los Angeles judge set Lanez’s new bail at $350,000 after prosecutors argued for no bail or a $5 million bail, Rolling Stone reports. Lanez appeared in court with a bondsman, and his lawyer told Rolling Stone his bail is being posted. The hearing focused on a recent tweet in which he seemed to address Megan as “u” after he was not supposed to mention or speak to Megan amid the felony-assault case over the alleged 2020 shooting. Lawyers also argued over a since corrected tweet from DJ Akademiks claiming Lanez’s DNA had not been found on the gun that shot Megan; prosecutors claimed Lanez gave the information to Akademiks, which Lanez’s team denied. The judge reportedly said Lanez’s tweets “seem to be clear messages” to Megan.

In response to Akademiks’s February tweet, Megan posted screenshots of Lanez seeming to apologize for the shooting over text to Instagram. She since deleted the post, which led to Lanez’s tweet in which he addressed her on Twitter. Megan also responded to Akademiks’s tweet on an Instagram Story, writing, “Yall got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet??” and calling out Lanez and Akademiks for “lying.” Lanez’s trial, in which he has pleaded not guilty, is currently set for September 14.