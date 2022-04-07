Vanessa Hudgens to Ghosts: I Can See You

Photo: The Kelly Clarkson Show; Nevarpp/Getty Images

T as in … telekinesis? Pop star Vanessa Hudgens is taking a break from selling homes, playing triplets, and going on Instagram Live to discuss a hidden talent. Or rather, a calling. She can, she claims, talk to ghosts. During an April 5 interview on the best daytime talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, Hudgens revealed her truth: “I’ve accepted the fact that I see things and I hear things. The unknown is scary. But I recently was like, No, this is a gift and something that I have the ability to do, so I’m going to lean into it.” Hudgens, who was on the show to promote her funky Fabletics line, went on to explain that she also recently went on her “first paranormal investigation,” one “like with equipment and everything.” The feat included her meeting a ghost named “Sam” who told Vanessa her name: “Vanessa.” Hudgens made one final confession: “I feel like I would be the ghost that, like, turns on Billie Holiday — haha-hehe — in the middle of the night. I love creepy.”