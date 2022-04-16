Anitta Kicks Off Coachella Weekend With Snoop Dogg and Diplo

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Making history as the first-ever Brazilian solo artist to perform on the main stage, Brazilian superstar Anitta kicked off Coachella weekend with a few cameos and outfit changes. Dressed in blue, green, and yellow, aka the colors of the Brazilian flag, for the first part of her set, Anitta brought out rapper Snoop Dogg as her “feature” to start off the set with “Onda Diferente.” Saweetie also came out for a brief cameo during “Faking Love.” As Anitta changed into a zebra printed jumpsuit, the performance continued on with an interlude with “Rhythm of the Night,” a Latino national anthem. To conclude the set, she brought out Diplo as a final special guest for the last few songs. The vivid colors, elaborate set pieces, and fantastical choreography took center stage throughout the performance during Anitta’s Coachella debut.

Anitta’s set begins at 2:35:35 on the live stream.