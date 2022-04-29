Christina Ricci Is Just as Obsessed With Yellowjackets Fan Theories as You Are

Spoilers for Yellowjackets season 1.

Christina Ricci is waiting to find out what happens in Yellowjackets season 2, just like you. Jimmy Fallon quizzed Ricci on The Tonight Show on various theories. Stressing that she knows as much (or as little) as any viewer, Ricci weighed in. She’s leaning towards Misty being involved in Nat’s kidnapping, in a sort of “we hurt the ones we love” Lenny from Of Mice and Men fashion. She also believes Misty may be a serial killer. “She casually murders somebody, and she has a bunker ready for kidnap victims,” she said. “That bunker was ready to go.” The one fan theory that really wigged her out was that the team winds up eating Shauna’s baby. “I was like ‘Why would we eat the baby?’” she said. “And then I thought, ‘Well, we are really ashamed … really haunted by what they did, so maybe we do eat the baby.’” Ricci was so unnerved that she had to ask the writers, who confirmed there will be no baby-eating in season 2. At least not in flashback.

