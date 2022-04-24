Watch John Oliver Unravel the Legal Arguments of Air Bud

PC culture has gone too far; John Oliver is trying to cancel Air Bud. Specifically, he wants to unpack the unevenly applied rule fetish of the film (and subsequent Air Buddies franchise). What’s the most famous line, the central tenet of Air Bud? The one that was parodied so gloriously by Clone High? Ain’t no rule says a dog can’t play basketball. The entirety of Air Bud hinges on following basketball law to its letter, not its spirit. But when the ownership of Buddy is called into question, it’s spirit of the law all day. A judge can just say “Let’s have the dog decide!” This is clearly judicial overreach, the very thing responsible for the lifting of the federal mask mandate. Also, did you know the film was produced by the Weinsteins? Weird.

