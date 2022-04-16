Kurtis Conner Finally Watched It (the Pinocchio Movie)

YouTuber and comedian Kurtis Conner has done it. He’s watched it. The video is up. All of his fans knew he’d see it, but goddamn it, it’s finally here. The Pinocchio Pauly Shore movie. Yes, that movie. The minute the video went viral on Twitter, it was just begging to be roasted by the YouTube commentary community. Pinocchio: A True Story, a film made by Russian film studio Licensing Brands (yes, that’s the name) and distributed by Lionsgate in the United States, features a diverse cast of voice actors like Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), and Pauly Shore (The Goofy Movie). Shore became a viral meme when Twitter users discovered how … unexpected his voice-acting was in the role. “Father, when can I leave to be on my own?” asked Shore as Pinocchio, stretching out the “own” for the week the trailer took over Twitter. Conner pokes fun at the film and concludes his commentary by dressing up as the lying puppet and performing a diss track to Shore’s Pinocchio.

