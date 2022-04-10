We Almost Got a Version of Funny Girl Starring Sandra Bernhard

Beanie Feldstein better watch her ass. On an episode of WWHL, Sandra Bernhard told Andy Cohen that she had once been up for the roll of Fanny Brice in Funny Girl. The offer came in 1990, but still. The tidbit slipped out during a game called “Does Sandy Give a Damny?” (Sandy does not give a damn about Slap Discourse, btw.) Things were going well, until according to Bernhard, married producer power couple Fran and Barry Weissler slashed the funding. Bernhard also said she was recently asked to play Billy Flynn in Chicago, perhaps opposite Pamela Anderson’s Roxie Hart. Now that is a version of “We Both Reached for the Gun” you wanna see.

Related