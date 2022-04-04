Why SZA Was on Crutches at the Grammys

Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Help! SZA has fallen, but she can get up. The “Kiss Me More” singer had a time of it collecting her Best Pop Duo Or Group Performance trophy with Doja Cat, due to being on crutches. Lady Gaga held up her train as she waked with the mobility aids. (And this has been a real award season for the intersection of Lady Gaga and accessibility issues, has it not?) Speaking to Variety, SZA explained that she got her injury falling out of bed. “Whenever something big happens to me, something crazy happens too,” she said.

SZA said she’s been using a wheelchair since the injury occurred, but didn’t want to commemorate the night sitting. “I just don’t wanna take pictures in the wheelchair!” she told her publicist. SZA also said her new album is coming soon, having finished up the last touches in Hawaii. “I think it’s my most unisex album,” she said.