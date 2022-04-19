Lakers Stars Are Not Happy With Winning Time

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

HBO’s Winning Time prides itself on embodying the flashiness of the Showtime era, even taking some creative liberties in order to create the most over-the-top version of the Los Angeles Lakers. While Winning Time has generally received positive reviews, the same praise cannot be said from the real-life counterparts of the HBO series. Several of the athletes portrayed have stated they have zero interest in the show or have not been included in the creative process. Below are some of the basketball stars depicted in Winning Time who didn’t think the show was a slam dunk.

Jerry West, portrayed by Jason Clarke, sent a letter from his legal team to HBO and producer Adam McKay demanding a “retraction and an apology, according to ESPN. The letter claims that “Winning Time falsely and cruelly portrays Mr. West as an out-of-control, intoxicated rage-aholic,” and “bears no resemblance to the real man.” It also asks for a retraction, meaning that they want HBO and McKay to say West’s character in the show is a false image. West’s attorney Skip Miller also stated, “The portrayal of NBA icon and LA Lakers legend Jerry West in ‘Winning Time’ is fiction pretending to be fact – a deliberately false characterization that has caused great distress to Jerry and his family.” They also state that because the show is claiming to be an adaption of Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, the dramatized scenes with West didn’t appear in the book; therefore it is not a faithful adaption. Lakers players like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Cooper, and Jamaal Wilkes and Showtime front office staff like Claire Rothman, Charlene Kenney, Bob Steiner, and Mitch Kupchak all included statements in the letter that denied West’s behavior in the show was accurate to real life.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, played by Solomon Hughes, expressed in his substack blog post that he has “no real interest in watching the show.” He stated that his distaste for the show isn’t based on the inaccurate portrayals but the “shallowness and lazy writing.” He criticizes the characterizations and plot, citing that the show’s humor falls “flat.” “Yeah, there’s an amazing, compelling, culturally insightful story in there. Winning Time just ain’t that story,” concludes Abdul-Jabbar.

Magic Johnson, portrayed by Quincy Isaiah, also shared that he isn’t interested in the HBO series either. In an interview with Variety, Johnson said, “First of all, you can’t do a story about the Lakers without the Lakers. The real Lakers. You gotta have the guys. There’s no way to duplicate Showtime. I don’t care who you get.” He also claims that the show did not reach out to him or his teammates for participation in the series.

Lakers front office legend Claire Rothman, played by Gaby Hoffmann, shared that she declined to be involved because Jeanie did not approve of the show. “I did read the first episode that Jeanie sent me, and I didn’t like the way it presented Jerry, and I didn’t like the way it presented me,” said Rothman in an interview with Goldstein and Gasol’s Pablo Goldstein. “The thing that stuck out was that it said when I went to meet Jerry, I unbuttoned my blouse by three buttons. Now, that’s bullshit. I had a long-term association as an arena manager. So I wouldn’t have cooperated in any case.”