What to Expect at the 2022 Met Gala

Photo: Noam Galai/GC Images

The 2022 Met Gala organizers must be Carrie Coon stans. The annual benefit for the Met’s Costume Institute has a dress code of “gilded glamour,” per Vogue. Guests are encouraged to dress in finery reminiscent of the Gilded Age. So, like, corsets, Gibson-girl hair, and giant Titanic-ass hats. But really any outfit that emphasizes the wealth disparity in America (which is actually worse than it was during the Gilded Age) will be on-theme. The Met Gala is back in its traditional spot on the calendar: the first Monday in May. The red carpet will be streamed live on Vogue’s various social media accounts, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens, La La Anthony, and Hamish Bowles.

This year’s Met Gala is part 2 of an American fashion retrospective. Last year’s exhibit was “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” and this year’s is “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.” Presumably next year’s show will be “Proud to Be an American,” “USA A-OK” or “Ameri-I-Can.”

This year’s Met Gala will also be a Meg Gala. Page Six is reporting that Megan Thee Stallion will be attending in Moschino. Katy Perry is also confirmed, and reported to be dialing it back a little bit. One celeb who always nails the theme, Zendaya, will not be attending this year because she’s too booked and busy. “I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working,” she said at the Euphoria FYC event. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best.”