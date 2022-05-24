29 Plays and Musicals We Can’t Wait to See This Summer

Hamlet and Oresteia

Hugely anticipated when they were announced two years ago, the British director Robert Icke’s two productions finally play in repertory at the enormous Park Avenue Armory, where the bleak dramas about intrafamilial vengeance can stretch their tragic wings. Hamlet stars Alex Lawthor and runs roughly along the lines of Shakespeare’s original (though Icke interpolates some text from the so-called “bad” quarto and gets up to other dramaturgical high jinks); Oresteia stars Lia Williams as Klytemnestra and departs radically from the bones laid down by Aeschylus, crushing an entire trilogy about justice into one crammed grave. (Park Avenue Armory; in previews June 1.)

Corsicana

When Will Arbery’s Heroes of the Fourth Turning appeared in 2019, it hit the theater’s collective sweet spot — the springy part of the bat, the twangy part of the racket. Turning was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for its linguistic richness, timeliness, and moral complexity. Now Arbery is back, again at Playwrights Horizons, with a play about a woman with Down syndrome and her half-brother, both of whom are struggling after their mother’s death. Sam Gold directs, and Deirdre O’Connell, the tremendous actor from Dana H. who is reason enough to book a ticket, appears as a close family friend. (Playwrights Horizons; in previews June 2.)

God’s Fool

Dance-theater titan Martha Clarke ventures again into religious ecstasy with this imagistic portrait of St. Francis of Assisi, the ascetic and mystic who connected most to animals and the desperately poor. Collaborating with poet Fanny Howe and music director Arthur Solari, who has built her an a cappella score of early liturgical chants, Clarke continues her life’s long project of turning parables and paintings into movement pieces that hint at another, more exalted state. The cast, a whole monastery’s worth of talent, includes downtown treasure John Kelly and ballet icon George de la Peña. (Ellen Stewart Theater at La MaMa; in previews June 12.)

Richard III

It’s a ritual: You get in line, you eat an ice cream while you wait, and at the end you get a free ticket to a Shakespeare play. This season’s first Shakespeare in the Park offering stars the majestic Danai Gurira as the crooked wannabe king who winks at the audience while sneaking a (bloodied) crown out from under an entire dynasty’s nose. Robert O’Hara, known for his wicked touch with comedies, directs a cast that also includes Ali Stroker, Michael Potts, and Gregg Mozgala. (Delacorte Theater in Central Park; in previews June 17.)

White on White

When Alec Duffy started the JACK theater in Clinton Hill, the demands of artistic directorship slowed his own theatrical output with his Hoi Polloi company to zero. For those of us addicted to his music-infused work (like Three Pianos and The Less We Talk), it was a serious blow. Now, after ten years, Duffy is stepping down from his co-directorship only to immediately step into co-directing (with Lori Parquet) this new uncanny comedy about an anti-racism affinity group, written by the wickedly inventive Robert Quillen Camp. (JACK, in previews June 23.)

More anticipated events:

— Lincoln Center gathers all its many summer festivals into one big one called Summer for the City (May 14–August 14), which will fill all the plazas with dance, music, classes, rituals, and storytelling projects.

— The River to River Festival puts art where you least expect it — including a puppet parade across the greensward of Battery Park, a modern dance performance at Federal Hall, and a choreographed piece, duet/duet, out in a field on Governors Island (June 12­–26).

— Put yourself in the hands of the youth with BAM’s Night Walks With Teenagers, a “rambunctious” interactive guided tour of a specific Brooklyn neighborhood, devised and led by local teens (June 15–18).

— The Clubbed Thumb Summerworks Festival is still the easiest one-stop shop for adventurous playwriting. This year’s lineup has already begun unspooling; in June, you can catch Spindle Shuttle Needle (June 6–16) and Bodies They Ritual (June 22–July 2).

— Joe’s Pub at the Public Theater gets very fancy this month, with an album release by Joey Arias (June 17) and an eight-performance engagement with Taylor Mac and Matt Ray’s still-in-development epic about queer luminaries, The Bark of Millions (June 20–30).

—A quick drive (or train ride) up the Hudson to Bard College gets you to the Fisher Center’s Summerscape Festival, which this year includes a new translation of Molière’s Dom Juan, directed by Ashley Tata and starring Amelia Workman as the titular cad (June 23–July 16).