Amber Heard’s Ex–Best Friend Testified ‘Hair Was Ripped Out of Her Head’

Photo: Kevin Lamarque/AP/Shutterstock

As Amber Heard’s legal team tries to bolster their allegation that Johnny Depp was abusive, they are using testimony from her former inner circle, including ex–best friend Raquel Pennington — who claimed in a video deposition played at trial on May 18 that hair was “ripped out” of the actress’s head. In this prerecorded deposition, the Aquaman star’s team asked Pennington to describe what she had observed about Heard and Depp’s relationship, including descriptions of photos showing evidence of physical abuse. Pennington described visiting Heard at her Los Angeles penthouse in December 2015, the night before she appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “She was very upset. Her face was red, swollen. Hair had been ripped out of her head,” she recalled. Pennington said she went through the penthouse and took photos. “I don’t think I slept that night, watching her, just to make sure she didn’t —” Pennington said. “You were worried she had a concussion?” Heard’s attorney offered. “Yes,” Pennington answered.

Pennington, who choked up multiple times during her testimony, was asked to describe one of the photos. “Her right eye has a mark and bruise, her nose is swollen, there’s bruising on her left eye as well,” she said. At one point, Pennington was asked whether she had ever seen Heard “paint on bruises or use makeup to make it appear as if she had a bruise when, in fact, she didn’t.” “No, the opposite,” Pennington said. “What do you mean when you say, ‘the opposite’?” Heard’s attorney asked. “She often had to cover bruises and injuries on her face with makeup,” Pennington said. Pennington also claimed during her deposition testimony to have seen “very deep, long” cuts on the back of Heard’s arms following her return from Australia in March 2015. “I was worried for her physical safety,” Pennington said at one point. “I was worried that when he turned, he might accidentally do something that was worse than he ever intended.”

Photo: KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Pennington’s observations directly address Depp’s and his team’s attempts to explain away alleged abuse during his defamation trial against Heard. His team has shown photos of Heard appearing on Corden’s show without visible bruises to argue that she hadn’t been struck. They have also tried to claim that there wasn’t evidence of Depp physically and sexually abusing Heard in Australia, including the cuts she claimed to have sustained from broken glass after Depp threw bottles at her. Pennington did say during her testimony that she didn’t witness Depp strike Heard, nor throw anything at her. Depp is claiming that Heard defamed him by falsely claiming abuse. She filed counterclaims, contending that his denial defamed her.